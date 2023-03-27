Fairmount Park’s Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge closed beginning today for pedestrians, bicyclists
The $20 million project is expected to last until spring 2025. The bridge will remain closed until the project is completed.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Martin Luther King Drive Bridge in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park will close for construction beginning Monday, March 27.
Drivers have already spent months not being able to use the bridge, but now the closures includes all pedestrians and bicyclists.
The Schuylkill River Trail – which runs under the bridge – will remain open as much as possible, with temporary closures for overhead work, officials said.
