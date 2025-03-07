H.S. baller Shayla Smith: Lead points scorer and Philly legend
Universal Audenried High School guard Shayla Smith recently made history when she broke Philadelphia's existing record for career points.Listen 7:47
Universal Audenried girls’ basketball star Shayla Smith recently made history. She shattered the city record of 2,500 career points, making her the all-time leading scorer in girl’s basketball.
She joined Avi Wolfman-Arent to talk about what motivates her and how she fell in love with the game.
