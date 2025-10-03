Studio 2 Extra: Women’s pro basketball returns to Philly, first time since 1998

Women’s professional basketball is making a historic return to Philadelphia. Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women’s professional basketball league, co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, will host back-to-back games in Philadelphia on January 30, 2026 — marking the city’s first women’s pro basketball event since 1998. The milestone is the result of years of grassroots advocacy led by the Philadelphia Sisters, co-founded by Wanda Sykes and her wife, Alex Sykes. Alex talked to Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg about the city’s passion for women’s sports and the overwhelming local response, with thousands of tickets sold within minutes. Unlike traditional leagues, Unrivaled gives players ownership stakes and the highest average salaries in women’s sports, creating wealth both on and off the court. League President Alex Bazzell also spoke with Gregg and says Unrivaled’s highlights are the fast-paced format, its player-driven model, and its commitment to keeping athletes home in the U.S. during the off-season.