Studio 2 Extra: Ruben Amaro, Jr. reimagines baseball with ‘Sluggball’

Sports broadcaster and former MLB player and executive Ruben Amaro, Jr. is a creator of Sluggball, a new competition game aiming to bring fun and excitement back to baseball.

Air Date: May 30, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 12:28
In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. speaks to reporters before a spring training baseball practice in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. speaks to reporters before a spring training baseball practice in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Ruben Amaro, Jr. knows baseball. He was an MLB batboy, then professional outfielder, coach, and general manager of the Phillies until 2015. He still keeps his hand in the game as a sports broadcaster, but wanted to participate more — with players and hobbyists alike.

With his brother and some friends, Amaro Jr. cooked up an idea. Sluggball. Teams of four practice the art of hitting — by batting the ball down the side, up the middle or whichever direction a round calls for. No running bases, and no home runs.

Is sluggball the next big thing? Ruben Amaro, Jr. joins Avi Wolfman-Arent in this bonus episode to talk about where he saw an opening for people of all ages to enjoy the best part of America’s pastime.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

About Avi Wolfman-Arent

Avi Wolfman-Arent is the co-host of WHYY’s “Studio 2" and an on-air host.

Read more
A headshot of Avi Wolfman-Arent

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate