Studio 2 Extra: Ruben Amaro, Jr. reimagines baseball with ‘Sluggball’

Ruben Amaro, Jr. knows baseball. He was an MLB batboy, then professional outfielder, coach, and general manager of the Phillies until 2015. He still keeps his hand in the game as a sports broadcaster, but wanted to participate more — with players and hobbyists alike.

With his brother and some friends, Amaro Jr. cooked up an idea. Sluggball. Teams of four practice the art of hitting — by batting the ball down the side, up the middle or whichever direction a round calls for. No running bases, and no home runs.

Is sluggball the next big thing? Ruben Amaro, Jr. joins Avi Wolfman-Arent in this bonus episode to talk about where he saw an opening for people of all ages to enjoy the best part of America’s pastime.