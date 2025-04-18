Studio 2 Extra: The Philly Sports Guy — without his face paint

Philly sports fans have a bad reputation. Diehard super fan Jamie Pagliei is beloved as 'The Philly Sports Guy' and while his fandom is family-friendly, it is always intense.

Air Date: April 18, 2025 1:00 pm
Credit: Instagram/The Philly Sports Guy

If you’ve watched a Philly sports game in the last 5 years you’ve probably seen Jamie Pagliei on TV. You just wouldn’t know it’s him.

Jamie attends over a hundred games a year, wearing full face paint and sporting a dyed mohawk. He calls it getting “painted up.” And the cameras love it so much, that he’s become well-known, and beloved, as The Philly Sports Guy.

Unlike your stereotypical Philly fan, he’s not drinking, not cursing, and not picking fights with the other team. His enthusiasm is usually family-friendly, but it is always intense. On this Studio 2 extra, he tells Avi Wolfman-Arent that he can’t imagine fandom any other way.

