The Philadelphia Parking Authority is holding an online seminar Thursday night at 6 p.m. that could potentially save parkers a ticket.

The event is on parking permits and is another in a series of virtual town hall meetings the authority has been holding to inform residents and visitors to the city on how to prevent receiving a parking ticket.

Clarena Tolson, Deputy Executive Director of the Parking Authority, said PPA is excited to offer the town hall meetings, to “inform, educate and assist customers in an engaging and user-friendly manner, particularly in an environment where we don’t necessarily want to encourage physical contact.”