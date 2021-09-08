A festival aims to offer a safe space to decompress from Philly’s violence

At least 15 people were shot between Friday and Monday during the holiday weekend as violence in the city continues. Two men trying to abate the crisis using a mobile app are hosting a festival at FDR Park this weekend in hopes of giving residents a safe space to decompress.

“It’s just a time that we need to be thinking about healing and, you know, not have our focus on violence because it’s so, so permeated in our city to no end at this point,” said Mazzie Casher, co-creator of the Philly Truce App. The platform allows residents to report brewing neighborhood conflicts and people to volunteer and train to work as mediators to help de-escalate those conflicts before shooting starts.

“Just to not have to hear any news or homicide tally or just to not have that on your mind at all, you know, for a couple of days,” Casher said.

The three-day 9/11 Weekend Family Healing Festival starts Friday at 6 p.m. with an open-air movie night. The weekend will feature food vendors and dozens of community organizations offering resources. Vendors can donate a portion of what they make to the Philly Truce app as the weekend will serve as a way to raise funds for the effort. COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available Saturday and Sunday, as well as drum lines, African dance and yoga classes.