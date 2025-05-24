From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“I love watching the protests through my window,” said one anonymous Philadelphia city employee.

“Especially seeing kids of color involved — that’s my favorite thing in the world,” the employee said. “There’s not a lot of Hispanic kids involved in anything. I feel we’re very excluded from a lot. But when I see kids that are Hispanic or Black involved in government, wanting to make a difference, it’s really amazing.”

The unnamed city worker is included in “Civic Views,” a photography exhibit of office windows where city employees work, showing what they see when they look outside. The project of Mural Arts Philadelphia features 15 life-size photos cropped to the actual dimensions of the windows that are now on display in the courtyard at Philadelphia City Hall.