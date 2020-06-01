Philly cleans up from protest as National Guard arrives ahead of more demonstrations

Cleanup underway in West Philadelphia

After widespread looting along the 52nd Street business corridor in West Philadelphia Sunday night, cleanup began in the early morning hours Monday.

Local residents, elected officials, and people who had heeded a call on social media through a group called “Bring a Broom Philly” showed up as early as 5 a.m. to assess the damage and begin sifting through the rubble. By 8 a.m., much of the street was clear, and businesses shuttered.

On the streets, residents looked around at neighborhood businesses, shuttered or bashed in.

“I would have understood the criminal justice building. I understand Target. Those are big establishments,” said Kevin Taylor, who lives on North Wilton Street. “This is different. You’re hurting the community.” But he said he hopes that the violence does spark lasting change.

Variety store owner Hyunjin Choi, 74, was one of several who turned away help with cleaning up, saying his insurance company wanted a report on conditions there as is.

Inside, the shelves were nearly bare and several cases had been knocked over.

“Take? Alright. By why break [things]?” he said. But he said he’s not mad. After 40 years in the same location without incident, he thanks God. But he may take the ransacking as a sign it’s time to close down.

Hyunjin Choi, 74, in his store variety store on 52nd Street. He’s been here for 40 years but says this may be “a sign” from God that it’s time to retire. pic.twitter.com/mn1G1QC13B — Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 1, 2020

Several business owners say looting peaked last night around 3 a.m. based on footage from their security cameras.

One common theme from today’s interviews on 52nd street. The peak of the burglaries and looting happened around 3am per surveillance video, long after protesters and police left. — Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 1, 2020

Melaka Antoine runs Paradise Gallery LLC, a variety store geared towards Muslim shoppers, with windows full of mannequins in head scarfs. He came at 5 a.m to assess the damage, when looters were still inside. He said he did not have insurance.

“They took 80 or 90 percent” of his inventory, said Antoine. That’s now his loss.

Public officials were also on the scene in West Philadelphia Monday morning, including Outlaw and City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

“I think it’s up to every public official in this city to channel the anger that we’ve seen … into real change,” said Gauthier.

On Sunday evening Gauthier stood on 52nd street to broker a phone call between protesters and Kenney.

“They were peaceful protesters but they really wanted to have a conversation,” she said. “They were interested in talking about their concerns around police violence and police brutality … and they were refusing to leave because they didn’t think that they would be heard after that moment.”

She said a follow-up meeting to continue the conversation is planned for next week.

At the shopping plaza at 52nd and Jefferson, Outlaw toured the damage to a ShopRite and other big box stores, and listened to the residents who had come to clean up.

“It’s important to me, when things are going on, things look one way because we’re actively engaged in trying to get things under control,” she said. “But this is the aftermath and I think it’s important for me to see if for myself after the fact.”

Inside, members of the fraternity Phi Beta Sigma had arrived at 7 a.m. to help clean up, following a callout from Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson. When they arrived, there were still people taking goods from the store.

“The real issue now has been put to the side because of this,” said Rashon Howard, president of the fraternity’s Philadelphia chapter, gesturing at the empty shelves around him. “We’re not talking about the real issue, and that’s the institutional racism and the injustice that’s been going on in America against Black people and minority people forever.”