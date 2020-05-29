Coronavirus update: Philly preparing its own re-opening measures

Much of Pa. easing restrictions

Gov. Tom Wolf also plans to announce Friday that he’ll lift more pandemic restrictions in certain counties in Pennsylvania, while 26 more counties woke up to fewer restrictions. That leaves nearly 6 million people in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania still under Wolf’s tightest orders through next Friday. Wolf will announce today that more counties can move to the green phase, which has the fewest restrictions.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey to give blood to help fight coronavirus

U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced he will donate some of his blood after finding it contains “substantial levels of COVID-19 antibody.”

Casey says he “experienced a low-grade fever and some flu-like symptoms for a number of days” earlier this spring. He quarantined for two weeks at his doctor’s suggestion. He never got tested for the virus, he says, but the fever went away on its own. However, Casey received an antibody test last week and discovered he qualifies to be a donor.

The senator will make his first donation in Taylor, Pennsylvania in Lackawanna County today. Casey says he will continue to follow safety protocols.

Wolf gets fast-tracked, but limited state budget

A no-new-taxes $25.8 billion budget is before Gov. Tom Wolf after winning speedy approval in the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature. Also sent to the Democratic governor Thursday was legislation to distribute about $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Wolf is expected to sign both. The budget bill carries full-year money for public schools and state-supported universities. But it funds much of the rest of the state’s operating budget lines only through Nov. 30. About half of the $2.6 billion in federal emergency aid will go to counties, nursing homes and other programs for older adults.

Philly preparing to start contact tracing

Philadelphia hopes to have everything in place for its contract-tracing system “over the next few weeks” as restrictions are lifted.

“This process involves a lot of information flowing from many different entities so you need to have good software in order to track it all accurately,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley Thursday.

Farley has said that the city would reconsider moving into the yellow phase if its daily numbers suddenly spiked.

“If the numbers doubled, I would be very concerned,” he said.

Pandemic may be helping PA census count

Even with pandemic closures in place throughout much of the state, Pennsylvanians are filling out the census at a rate slightly above the national average.

Speaking Friday with Auditor General Eugene DePasquale over Facebook Live, Norman Bristol Colón, executive director of the governor’s Census 2020 Complete Count Commission, said the state’s response rate so far is 63.1 percent, compared to a national response rate of 60.1percent.

“A lot of individuals are spending more time at home, and they are filling out the census at home more so than ever before,” Colón said.

For the first time, the Census is being conducted digitally. Although that presents some problems for residents living in communities without reliable internet access, Colon said the current stay-at-home orders may be contributing to a higher rate of returns.

“It has been, to some extent, a blessing,” he said.

The federal government announced in April it would extend the deadline for census reporting from an original date in July to October 31st.

The census count determines each state’s share of electoral representation, as well as revenues from federal spending. According to Colón, that money amounted to around $27 billion last year.

Pennsylvania’s response rate tracks a few percentage points lower compared to the same time during the last count in 2010.