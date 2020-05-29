Coronavirus update: N.J. sets reopening dates for child care, sports and more

Child care centers, sports, day camps

Child care centers can reopen their doors to all children starting June 15 under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy said he would sign Friday.

On June 22, outdoor organized sports that are “non-contact” can resume, including at the high school and college levels. Murphy singled out baseball, softball and soccer as sports that fall into that category but did not provide a comprehensive list of which others would be allowed.

And on July 6, youth day camps, including summer recreation programs run by municipalities, can restart.

“We want our children to be able to enjoy their summer with friends participating in activities that create life-long memories,” Murphy said, adding that the state will issue health and safety standards to clarify what’s allowed.

Indoor religious services

Murphy also said Friday that he would raise the limit on indoor gatherings so that religious services can resume “as long as our health metrics continue to trend in the right direction.”

He said he anticipates that change will be in place by June 12. The current limit on indoor gatherings is 10.

The Democratic governor has come under increasing pressure to allow such services. Religious leaders have resisted his coronavirus restrictions with lawsuits, the threat of more lawsuits and open defiance.

Horse racing back on track

Horse racing resumed in New Jersey on Friday, and Murphy said the first big competition of the year could happen next weekend.

“At this time, we will not — and I repeat, we will not — be able to allow fans back into our racetrack grandstands,” he said. “But online gaming remains open and capable of taking your wagers.”