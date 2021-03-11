N.J. coronavirus update: Restaurants, gyms, salons can soon operate at 50% capacity

Updated: 3:40 p.m.

New Jersey restaurants will be allowed to have more customers dining indoors starting next Friday, March 19. Gyms, barbershops, and salons will also have increased capacity.

Additionally, the state is increasing the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors for certain functions.

The new guidelines take effect at 6 a.m. next Friday.

“We feel confident in these steps given the data that we’ve been seeing over the past five weeks since the last time we expanded the indoor reality,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during a Wednesday news conference.