Coronavirus update: City Council OKs Wilmington budget that reflects ‘devastating’ effects of pandemic

Wilmington City Council has approved an austerity budget for fiscal 2021 that is $5.7 million less than initially proposed in March and what Mayor Mike Purzycki called the “devastating’’ effects of the coronavirus on city revenues.

The general fund budget of $163.5 million for the year that starts July 1 is 2.3% smaller than the spending plan for fiscal 2020. The budget doesn’t increase property taxes or water rates and “preserves the current city workforce and the current level of services,’’ Purzycki’s office said.

Purzycki’s office suggested, however, that more cost-cutting might be in store in a few months to deal with “the first wave of COVID-19 consequences for the local government and economy.”

Council President Hanifa Shabazz said the new budget “ensures that Wilmington residents continue to receive vital city services and that our communities are clean, safe and secure.’’ But a statement from Council acknowledged “there may be a need to revisit and amend” the budget.

The budget was balanced with a $5.4 million infusion from the city’s Tax Stabilization Fund, marking the first time in eight years that surplus cash has been used to make ends meet, Purzycki’s office said.

The city also reduced health care costs by $2.1 million and trimmed $3.5 million from departmental budgets by measures such as not filling permanent and consulting job openings, eliminating grants to some community groups, suspending sheriff’s sales, and postponing maintenance and equipment purchases.

Purzycki said the budget will not affect what he called “game-changing projects” such as Rodney Square and Baynard stadium, an entertainment sound stage on the 7th Street Peninsula, the South Wilmington Wetlands Park, affordable home construction on the East Side and the Baynard Stadium conversion.

“We are meeting many of the initial challenges brought on by this virus, but we have many more to go,’’ Purzycki said. “There are a lot of people hurting right now. That means our government must stay strong and efficient to provide quality city services for residents and businesses and to help our most vulnerable residents receive information about COVID-19 testing and protective materials such as masks to keep them and others healthy.”

Purzycki said he’s looking forward to reopening the economy, having kids back in school and seeing restaurants, arts and entertainment venues thrive when conditions are safer.

“The future will be different. Until there is a vaccine, we must adjust to a new way of life. And that’s why it’s important we continue social distancing, washing our hands, wearing a mask, and doing anything else we can to help others in our neighborhoods and throughout our city.”