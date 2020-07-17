Wolf asserts emergency powers to justify withholding federal money from Lebanon County

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that he would withhold federal CARES Act money from Lebanon County because its commissioners passed a resolution back in May to move the county from the red phase to the yellow phase of the administration’s phased reopening plan without the governor’s consent.

Wolf says he can withhold the funding using his emergency powers, which have provided the basis for much of his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision has set up a confrontation between the federal government’s directives, the state legislature’s intent, and the governor’s powers.

The CARES Act allocated federal funds directly to Pennsylvania’s seven largest counties. The rest — including Lebanon — had to wait for an appropriation from the state’s general allotment. In late May, the legislature passed Act 24, which directed that “each county shall receive an amount” equal to its proportion of the state population. According to that formula, Lebanon was to receive about $12.8 million in funding. Wolf signed the bill, which passed both chambers of the legislature unanimously.

But in June, Wolf’s Department of Community and Economic Development issued guidelines for disbursing the funding that say counties “must have been, and remain, in compliance with all relevant laws, orders, and regulations during the period of the COVID-19 disaster emergency under the Governor’s proclamation” in order to receive funding.

While no such stipulation was written into the law, a spokesperson for the Wolf administration pointed to the governor’s emergency powers under Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Code to justify the additional criterion.

“The administration first informed the county in early May of the administration’s plans to withhold funding from a county that violated the law,” said Kensinger. “Lebanon County violated the law by unilaterally moving itself from red to yellow in defiance of the governor’s orders.”

Under the emergency powers statute, a governor may “issue, amend and rescind executive orders, proclamations and regulations which shall have the force and effect of law.”

Michael Dimino, a law professor at Widener University Commonwealth, said Wolf’s assertion of emergency power is “certainly an effort to stretch his power to — and perhaps beyond — the limit.”

Dimino said he has doubts that a law duly passed by the legislature and signed by the governor during a declared emergency could subsequently be circumvented by an assertion of emergency powers.

“It is a statute that gives him that power, and statutes can limit it,” said Dimino.

“If indeed the governor can use his emergency powers to disregard statutes passed while the emergency was in effect to specify the procedures for distributing relief funds for this emergency, the emergency power makes a mockery of checks and balances,” he added. “The governor’s power would not be checked, and the balance would tipped in the governor’s favor. The protections of liberty that the Framers tried to ensure by separating and equilibrating powers would be completely undermined if one government official could override laws to punish county officials who resisted his orders.”