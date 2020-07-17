Pa. coronavirus recovery: PUC deadlocks, so utility shutoff moratorium continues

As of Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had recorded a total of 98,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,973 deaths.

Philadelphia reported 157 new cases on Thursday for a total of 28,024. The city reported 18 new deaths for a total of 1,664.

PUC deadlocks, so utility shutoff moratorium continues

The COVID-19-inspired moratorium on utility service shutoffs in Pennsylvania will remain in place after the Public Utility Commission deadlocked Thursday on a plan to end it.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 2-2 vote split along party lines. The two Republican commissioners want utilities to start sending out termination notices in August to customers who have fallen behind in payments. Meanwhile, the Democrats on the commission want to form a study group that would make recommendations for lifting the moratorium.

The commission approved the shutoff moratorium on March 13, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic reached Pennsylvania.

The Public Utility Commission normally has five members, but Gov. Tom Wolf has yet to nominate a replacement to fill the vacancy, which opened in April.