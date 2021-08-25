For many people living in the suburbs around Philadelphia, the price of water service could rise in 2022.

Aqua Pennsylvania, one of the region’s largest water companies, has filed a rate case petition with the state Public Utility Commission to increase water bills for customers by 17% and wastewater bills by 33%. More than 490,000 customers could be affected.

The reason for such a dramatic price hike: In an Aug. 20 press release, Aqua Pennsylvania cites the recovery of $1.1 billion it has spent in “infrastructure repairs and improvements” throughout the state since its last rate increase in 2019.

“We have increased our rates three years ago. But prior to that, it was seven years that we invested and continued to work in the communities across the state that we serve, where there were no changes to rates,” Marc Lucca, president of Aqua Pennsylvania, a unit of Essential Utilities Inc., told WHYY News.

The list of projects includes replacement of more than 400 miles of water mains, construction of an environmental laboratory, investments in cybersecurity, and rehabilitation of treatment wells, among others.

“I want our customers to know that we are sensitive to customers who have difficulty making ends meet. At the same time, we have obligations to many regulatory agencies, both state and federal, to comply with current regulations, and what will be anticipated future regulations,” Lucca said.

The new price estimates represent a “true cost of service,” he said — something a customer might not see when charged by a municipality.

“In some cases, these communities include the cost of service and a tax bill. And so in some cases, people don’t even know that they’re paying for water or wastewater services, and that those services may be subsidized by other income that goes into the town. When they see our bill, that is the cost of service for that water or wastewater service,” Lucca said.

If the rate request is granted by the PUC, Aqua Pennsylvania would see its annual revenue increase by $97 million.