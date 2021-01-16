Administrative law judges recommend PUC toss out DELCORA deal

A panel of administrative law judges has recommended that the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission toss out the pending $276.5 million sale and resulting privatization of Delaware County’s wastewater system, known as DELCORA, to Aqua Pennsylvania.

The PUC must sign off on the sale, and the panel’s recommendation is considered likely to carry weight in the final decision.

The two-judge panel cited Aqua Pennsylvania’s failure to establish how the deal benefits the public, the legality of the agreement, and the absence of a rate-stabilization plan in the application as reasons for its decision.

The deal has long been at the center of a political feud in Delco — it was made in 2019, when the County Council was under Republican control.

Since taking office in 2020, the current all-Democratic council has gone to great lengths to halt the sale, which brought the unresolved acquisition into a court battle — a case the county recently lost.

“The whims of politics or changing county administrations do not waive away legally enforceable binding contracts. The reliance and predictability of valid legal contracts is paramountly important and serves public policy,” Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Barry Dozor wrote in the order.

However, with time left to appeal and a favorable recommendation from the administrative law judges, the tide may be turning for the county.