Delco leaders mull an appeal after judge upholds $276.5 million DELCORA deal

With a late December ruling, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Barry Dozor thwarted the county government’s attempt to block the $276.5 million sale of the regional wastewater system known as DELCORA to Aqua Pennsylvania — theoretically bringing an end to one of Delco’s long-running, will-they-won’t-they political feuds.

“The whims of politics or changing county administrations do not waive away legally enforceable binding contracts. The reliance and predictability of valid legal contracts is paramountly important and serves public policy,” Dozor wrote in the order.

The pending deal will go before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a vote unless the county appeals. If it is approved, the deal would result in the largest privatization of a public water system in the state.

But the county may not go down quietly. It has 30 days from the date of Dozor’s order to continue the fight.

“The county will determine in advance of the Jan. 27, 2021, deadline whether to pursue an appeal to Commonwealth Court. Pending that decision, the county continues to press our objections to the transaction before the PUC,” Adrienne Marofsky, the county’s public relations director, said in a statement to WHYY News.

The purchase agreement between DELCORA (short for Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority) and Bryn Mawr-based Aqua Pennsylvania, which provides water and sewer service to much of suburban Philadelphia, has been contested since the deal was announced in September 2019.

DELCORA serves about 165,000 people in 42 towns across Delaware and Chester counties, and it has been under Republican control for the entirety of its more than 150-year existence. At the time the deal was announced, Delaware County Democrats accused Delaware County Republicans of playing a politically motivated game of keep away.

Last June, the all-Democratic County Council — it won control of the government in November 2019, just two months after the sale was announced — tried to stop the deal by dissolving DELCORA through an ordinance and taking control of wastewater operations, which would in turn void the contract. Judge Dozor’s recent order essentially put an end to that.

“This court finds that the asset purchase agreement between DELCORA and Aqua is a legal and enforceable contract, not in violation of the Municipality Authorities Act, public policy, or any other applicable law,” Dozor said.