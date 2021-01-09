Delaware County paid $25,000 in ransom during cyberattack

The perpetrator responsible for the fall cyberattack on the Delaware County government’s computer network got access through a phishing email — and got the county to pay $25,000 in ransom before relinquishing control of the system and the data in it, according to a publicly released county memo.

“Upon payment of the ransom, the threat actor provided the decryption tool necessary to unlock the county’s systems, a list of the files that were exfiltrated, and a general description of how the cyberattack commenced,” Frank Bilotta, the county’s chief information officer, said in the Dec. 28 memo sent to members of the County Council.

For nearly two months, county officials had been dealing with the aftermath of the malware event, which caused disruptions in the government computer network but not the Board of Elections or Emergency Services Department networks. Yet not much was known about the details of the cyberattack itself.

“The initial attack occurred in the form of a phishing email to a county employee from an external threat actor received on Sept. 10, 2020. The email contained malware that was downloaded, and once in the system captured credentials and infiltrated the network,” the memo said.

Phishing is a cyberattack tactic used to try to get sensitive information from someone through a disguised source of electronic communication.

At some point between the time the phishing email was received and Nov. 21, the county believes the perpetrator was stealing important information and activating the ransomware.

Ransomware is a type of malware that threatens to publish sensitive information and or block access to data until the ransom is paid.

Delco’s IT department first identified network anomalies on Nov. 21 and ordered the immediate disconnection of the county’s servers and computers. All county officials were soon notified, as were the Department of Homeland Security and the county’s insurance agent.

Outside cybersecurity experts and county IT staff began reclaiming the network.