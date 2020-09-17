Some fans of Aqua PA’s bid to buy DELCORA tell the PUC why they like the deal

At the state Public Utility Commission’s first public hearing on Aqua Pennsylvania’s proposed purchase of Delaware County’s regional wastewater system, a majority of residents testifying voiced support for the $276.5 million deal. Whether those views reflect the stance of consumers across the county was unclear.

But either way, the two hearings Wednesday will be a key part of the presiding administrative law judge’s recommendations whether to approve the Bryn Mawr-based private water utility’s bid to buy the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority. The sale, if approved, would mean the end of a long partisan struggle, as well as the largest privatization of a public water or wastewater system in Pennsylvania thus far.

At the hearings, attended virtually mostly by attorneys and stakeholders in the deal, a small number of Delco residents chose to comment. Ross Schmucki spoke first on behalf of both himself and the Swarthmore Borough Council, accusing Aqua PA of making a hasty closed-door, circular transaction that undervalued the DELCORA asset and left ratepayers in the lurch.

“Whatever the rate is, it should be paid, and it should be paid to the ratepayers,” Schmucki said. “They rushed through this… they just wanted it done.”

But as it turned out, Schmucki’s opinion was in the minority. The other seven residents who called in to share their thoughts during the hearing supported the DELCORA sale.

“[Aqua] is a local company based within our communities,” said Joseph John Ward of Ridley Township. If an out-of-state company were chosen to operate Delco’s wastewater system, he said, that would come with a learning curve — and an added expense. “It’s clear to me that a local utility company already operating within our county will provide the most benefit to all of us and be the most successful path moving forward.”

Other residents echoed the idea that an already-local company like Aqua Pennsylvania — which provides water and sewer service to customers in Delco as well as in Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties — was best equipped to take over DELCORA. Geraldine Rochon of Ridley Township cited Aqua’s promise to keep the system’s employees. Darius Hill of Trainer and Tyra Cochran of Chester City said their familiarity with both Aqua and DELCORA meant they supported the sale.

“I support this merger for many, many reasons, but mainly because they’re promising to keep our rates reasonable, with no more than a 3% increase annually,” said Delco resident Jeanette Kwiatkowski, who was recently laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 3% increase was manageable, she said, but anything beyond that could be devastating.

Beth Gowie, calling in from Haverford Township, said her concern was mainly ecological. DELCORA has a history of environmental protection, she said, and “Aqua also maintains an excellent environmental track record.”

Over a decade ago, the state Department of Environmental Protection recognized Aqua Pennsylvania for its efforts in providing safe drinking water. But the company, a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc. (formerly known as Aqua America), has recently come under fire from food justice and environmental justice organizations such as Food and Water Watch for rapidly acquiring municipal systems and subsequently increasing water rates in areas across the country.