Struggle for the sewers: PUC hearings herald one more step in Delco turf war

Aqua Pennsylvania wants to buy Delaware County’s regional wastewater system. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will field comments Wednesday from consumers about whether to approve that multimillion-dollar deal.

A sale to the Bryn Mawr-based company that provides water and sewer service to much of suburban Philadelphia wouldn’t just mean privatization of the system known as DELCORA — it would herald an end to the ongoing political turf war in the county over it.

Hearings on the application filed by Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 16, with Administrative Law Judge Angela Jones presiding. Though the hearings on Zoom are open to the public, would-be listeners were required to register in advance with the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate by Tuesday.

“The processes for the public input hearings have been a little different for each one,” said acting state consumer advocate Tonya McCloskey. “The process for this one did require customers to call in to our office even if they just wanted to listen in.”

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, fewer than 10 parties were registered to testify, according to the Consumer Advocate’s Office. The hearings will be transcribed by a court reporter, but not recorded, McCloskey said.

Transcripts will be reviewed by the administrative law judge, then made available for purchase from the court reporting service or available for review by appointment at the PUC, press secretary Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said, although the commission’s offices currently remain closed. The transcripts will not be posted on the PUC website.