Organizers scramble for signatures to block Norristown sewer sale

Organizers in Norristown are rallying this weekend to oppose the sale of the city’s municipal wastewater utility.

In June, the Times Herald reported that the Norristown Municipal Council voted 5-2 in favor of selling its sewer system to Aqua Pennsylvania for $82 million. That private company currently serves towns in nearly half of Pennsylvania counties, including Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery.

But some Norristown residents say the process felt rushed, and that privatization will not be a good thing for the community.

“They know they are doing something wrong,” said Jacob Butterly, an organizer with the group Put People First! PA. He and others are working to collect 1,500 signatures from residents to force a public injunction to block the sale. Butterly hopes that the borough council will scrap the deal, substantially modify it, or let voters decide on it as a ballot measure.

According to the Times Herald, elected officials in Norristown have been exploring the sale of the utility since 2017. One of the driving motivations is that in order to keep utility costs low for customers, capital improvements have been put off, and rates haven’t kept up with rising operational costs. Aqua has said that any rate increases will happen gradually over several years. The borough administrator argued the deal was needed to give Norristown financial stability.

Butterly calls that an “artificial argument,” noting that if there’s a need for capital, the council could shift money currently budgeted for its police department rather than sell off the infrastructure.

“There’s money to go around,” he said.