A nationwide immigration crackdown has cast waves of fear, frustration and uncertainty throughout the Montgomery County seat.

More than 70 people gathered Tuesday evening for a vigil outside Norristown Municipal Hall to call attention to a surge in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the community.

“This community is under siege by ICE,” said Stephanie Vincent, a lead organizer with Montco Community Watch. “What people are seeing in Minnesota is not new — the violence, the kidnapping, the disrespect for due process is happening right here in our towns and in Norristown.”

The candlelight gathering coincided with a municipal council meeting. Organizers used the public comment section to demand transparency from the Norristown Police Department regarding its relationship with ICE.

“We see them all the time together,” said Denisse Agurto, executive director of Unides Para Servir Norristown.

Agurto began her public comment with a mask on — a mask she said ICE officers often wear when patrolling along Marshall Street.

Norristown does not honor ICE detainer requests unless accompanied by a “validly executed judicial warrant.” The municipality also discourages government departments, including the police, from sharing information with the federal agency.

However, Norristown police chief Michael Trail acknowledged that officers do have contact with ICE agents. Trail told WHYY News that his department is “trying to balance” its responsibilities, but he said his officers are not assisting ICE.

“When you’re seeing a Norristown police officer in the proximity of an ICE agent, it’s natural assume that we’re assisting, but lot of times we are called there for other ancillary reasons or quite frankly, I would like our officers there because I want our officers to know and I want federal law enforcement to know that we’re out here protecting our community,” Trail said.

Trail met with Agurto shortly after her public comment, and the two shared a dialogue outside of the council’s chambers.

Despite the blistering cold Tuesday night, the vigil drew members from various communities in and around Norristown.

“We are reminded that whereas it is not a sin or moral failing to not have worldly paperwork, it is a sin and moral failing to turn away our neighbor,” said Rev. Leslie Mamas, of Olivet-Schwenkfelder United Church of Christ in East Norriton.

According to Vincent, Montco Community Watch estimates ICE has detained at least 140 people in the county since the crackdown began.

“We’ve crossed into the territory where ICE has become the law enforcement arm of a fascist regime,” Vincent said. “And it’s time to start saying that out loud. It’s time to say that our public officials, our towns cannot work with this organization. It’s not acceptable, it’s not OK, and it’s about defending the Constitution.”