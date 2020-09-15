Rats in rowhouses, opossums in bottles: Philly exterminators see booming biz as trash sits

Mildred Fres lived in her Kensington home for 43 years without a pest problem.

That changed this summer — and not because she has changed the way she cleans her tidy, Norris Square home. Suddenly, as the weather warmed up this year, she began to see rats, mosquitos, cockroaches and mice scurrying underfoot.

“It’s horrible,” Fres said in Spanish, standing on her sunny terrace. “Too much trash, nobody picks it up.”

All summer long, bags full of rotting trash bags sat on Fres’ street for days, sometimes even weeks. The delays in trash and recycling collection transformed the city’s streets and alleys into a veritable paradise for rodents, insects and other animals who enjoy snacking on human discards. Once the critters found themselves so close to homes, it wasn’t hard to burrow into the aging rowhouses planted on the pavement. Fres said rats have never before invaded her basement — a worrying influx because insects and rodents can transmit diseases and trigger asthma at a time when she is already concerned about respiratory health.

She’s not alone. In April, a month after the stay-at-home order went into effect, local exterminators and other experts said residents were seeing more mice and rats at home because rodents lost meals at their favorite restaurant dumpsters once those closed, and went looking for food where they could find it: in homes. Five months later, the problem has escalated.

“May, June, July… I mean, things just took off,” said Charles Evans, founder and owner of Evans Pest Control, a 10-year-old company based in Port Richmond.

Evans said his new normal workday involves treating 12 homes a day — 80 a month. Most of the calls are for rodents, he said, and he’s been using more rodent bait than ever.

“In a whole year, we would go through about a ton of bait. That’s 2,000 pounds throughout a year. We’re doing almost 50 pounds a week now,” he said. That day he had already banished pests from 17 different houses.

Evans said he’s fielded more complaints about flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, opossums and raccoons this summer too.

“I’m assuming more than likely it’s coming due to the trash that’s not being picked up, restaurant closures, and then people being home and actually noticing the rodent issues that people were having,” he said.

YALL PLZ HELP ME BLOW THIS UP 🙏the possum is back— I REPEAT — PABLO PICOSSUM is stuck in the fire escape again! Last time @ACCTPhilly said they couldn’t come into the house to remove him due to #COVID19 but like…I can’t deal w this again my anxiety is 🤯PLZ RT & GET THEIR ATTN pic.twitter.com/9iLu6IzoMI — Rachel Marie (@RACH_ontheradio) May 5, 2020

Rich Foreman, from Dynamite Pest Control, a family-owned company based in West Philadelphia, said this summer he got three times the normal amount of calls from desperate residents.

A similar spike hit ACCT Philly, the region’s largest animal care and control service provider. Spokesperson Sarah Barnett said even though her organization does not respond to complaints when animals are healthy, there was a jump in calls about racoons and opossums when the pandemic started.

She said at first it was normal for people to see more of them — spring is baby season, and these animals are usually active during the day. People normally miss them, because they’re at the office, she said.

But the nature of calls changed during the trash crisis, with more of them getting injured.

“We had a call about an opossum who was stuck in a Snapple bottle,” she said.

Fortunately, the opossum was saved. But Barnett said the more trash out in the streets, the more wildlife issues are going to occur. Especially if containers are not rinsed and trash cans have no lids.