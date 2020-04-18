Humans stay home because of the coronavirus. Some rats follow

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As people change their behavior because of the coronavirus, so do rats.

Charles Evans, a pest-control operator who has worked in Philadelphia for more than 10 years, described it as rats adapting to our new habits. For example, Center City has a lot of restaurants and there are usually dumpsters full of food waste in the alleys behind them. But now, everything is shut down because of the pandemic.

“Rodents, they’re opportunists, they’re going to adapt, so they’re moving into residential homes, apartment complexes and buildings,” Evans said.

They might be roaming around in the open, hungry and looking for new sources of food, or they might go through the sewer system.

“All a rat needs is a circumference the size of a quarter to get into a building,” Evans said. “If they can get their face through there, they’re coming into the property.”

He said he cleaned up a house recently where he and his colleagues pulled 20 rats out from various spots: pet food containers, cabinets, and under a bathtub.

“They definitely made their home the rats’ home, they came in and took over,” Evans said.

There could also be more rat colonies fighting over the scarce food scraps remaining outside dumpsters and the restaurants that are still open, said Robert Corrigan, a researcher who has studied rodents for 30 years and is now based in New York City.

“People have reported in a couple times that they’ve seen squabbling, that’s the word that they use, and fighting,” he said, adding that he has seen these fights himself.

“These fights are brutal … rats will go on fighting sometimes for several minutes to the death, sometimes the one that loses gets dragged off and eaten.”

He said people have reported more squeaks and high-pitched shrieks from these fights everywhere from Boston to Washington, D.C., and compares them to rival gangs fighting over turf. The scientific term is interspecific competition.

Still, just because you may see and hear more ravenous rats, that doesn’t mean there are necessarily more of them.