Rats are running wild in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood

Residents in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section are expressing concerns as rats continue to run rampant in the neighborhood.

It’s happening on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Residents say the rats are living in a vacant lot that’s not being attended to by the owner.

Right next to the lot is a barbershop owned by Deejay Da Singa. He says the rodents are burrowing into the ground and under nearby buildings.

“This is their lot at nighttime. Right now, we’re on their turf. It’s more than a problem … it’s like a catastrophe,” said Da Singa.

He says complaints have been made to the city, but not much has been done about the problem.