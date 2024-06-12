Delaware County ditches plan to place mental health facility at Delco Woods

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County officials have decided against turning a building at Delco Woods into a mental health treatment facility.

Recent reports determined that the building, which sits on a 3-acre parcel, is not viable because of its condition and potential renovation costs.

“The County continues to look at other locations in Delaware County to treat community members and address the mental health crisis in our community,” officials said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “Regardless of the feasibility of this particular site, the critical work of identifying an appropriate location to provide this essential service continues.”

The county’s decision to explore the possibility of establishing long-term structured residences (LTSR) at the county’s largest park sparked criticism.

Ken Hemphill, co-founder of Save Marple Greenspace, said he was thrilled to see the county back off its plans.

“It’s hard for people to back down when they’re faced with such nasty opposition and I think it takes real courage — what they did — deciding to move on and take the mental health facility off the table,” Hemphill said.

Delco Woods previously existed as the Don Guanella School. In 2021, Delaware County Council used eminent domain to acquire the 213-acre property from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and a developer.

Residents hailed county officials as heroes for saving the forested, 175-acre stretch of land in Marple Township. However, the park planning process has soured since the county revealed its intention of assessing an old building on the remaining 38 acres for use as a mental health residence.