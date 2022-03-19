“Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Delaware County Council has approved a master planning process to decide how it will shape the recently acquired 213-acre former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township into the county’s largest public park.

The untouched forested area will likely be left alone, with the possible exception of a new light trail system. So a main focus of the planning process will be the 47 acres that have already been disturbed with buildings and other additions.

“There’s a whole lot of possibilities out there, and we want the community to weigh in on what they want to see happen there,” Delaware County Council member Elaine Schaefer said Friday. “This will be the largest park in our county system, and it will service all of our residents from all over the county. So we’re entering this process where we’re going to solicit everyone’s opinion from all over the county of what they’d like to see at that park.”