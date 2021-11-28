At the earliest, a settlement might be reached next year, but if there is litigation, Martin expects it to extend beyond 2022.

For those familiar with the fight over these 213 acres, a couple more years might not seem long at all. Since the Archdiocese began marketing the Don Guanella site in 2014, it has caught the attention of prospective buyers seeking to clear the prime location along Sproul Road to develop it.

Though the Marple Township Board of Commissioners stood in opposition to all development plans, it could hold off proposals for only so long. So the county jumped into the fight to preserve the property’s forested area as open space.

As it moves closer to pulling that off, the County Council also will be weighing its options.

“The county will be undertaking a planning process for its long-term use of the property as a county park, and there’ll be a process to incorporate the views of stakeholders, both individuals who live near the new park and also other individuals from throughout the county. And that’ll be something that county leadership will be publicizing again, probably at the beginning of the new year,” Martin said.

County Council members have said that the property likely would remain largely forested, but that they would be open to ideas from constituents.

WHYY News asked its Delco audience on Facebook to offer some thoughts on how the land might be used if the county secures it. More than 500 responses were received. Though there were a few whispers about “super” Wawa and Wegmans stores, the responses were overwhelmingly in favor of the property remaining green and free of commercial interests. Some pointed to Concord Township Community Park and the Haverford Reserve as examples the county could follow in its green space endeavors.

Ken Hemphill, communications coordinator for Save Marple Greenspace, said he is glad to see the community opposed to development, because that’s the last thing he wants to see there. As a founder of the group, he has been fighting development of the property since 2015.

From going door to door and building an email list, to attending council meetings and starting a social media campaign, Hemphill said Save Marple Greenspace has made it clear that the people want the forest protected.

“We would like those just completely left alone. There is no other wooded park in Delaware County like it,” Hemphill said.

While noting that he is not opposed to development at the front of the property, Hemphill said the wooded area could become an environmental justice issue because runoff flows into the Darby Creek and excess stormwater could cause floods.

“So we don’t want to see anything that increases stormwater outflow from that site, because Darby, Eastwick, and Upper Darby suffer downstream,” he said.

Among the more popular responses to WHYY’s informal Facebook survey called for multi-use trails and parks on the property that everyone could use, but that idea is not a new one.

John Serbeniuk of Springfield Township. who has been hiking the Don Guanella property since 2001, said he would like to see some of the trails enhanced and the existing facilities on the property used for sports. He said he places great value in the trees there for cleaning the air in the county, especially for those living near the Covanta incinerator in Chester.

“If you have that just all the way around your house and you don’t have any trees, well, the quality of life is just not going to be good,” Serbeniuk said.

Some of the respondents said they see the open space as a possible solution to another Marple issue, the dispute with PECO over a natural gas reliability station.