Delco has only three skateparks. Meet the group that wants to change that

After almost a year of petitioning and conversing with local officials, the group has finally gotten some results. Upper Darby’s new recreational advisory committee and the Delco Skatepark Coalition will join forces to host an Upper Darby Pop-Up Skatepark Jam on Sept. 18 at Observatory Hill.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with the Delco Skatepark Coalition to see if we can generate some interest and gauge interest in the idea of a skatepark in Upper Darby,” said Vincent Rongione, the township’s chief administrative officer.

The pop-up will be made possible using portable gear from Free Fall, a skateboarding equipment company.

Though Upper Darby won’t make any guarantees about a future skatepark, Rongione didn’t exactly close the door on the proposal either.

“If this pop-up skatepark can provide proof of concept and demonstration of interest, maybe it can lead, you know, to a permanent skatepark facility for Upper Darby residents. So, yeah, we’re really excited about it for the one-day event, but also for the potential for the future,” Rongione said.

One of the skatepark coalition’s members, Steve Sarti, is also a part of Upper Darby’s recreational advisory committee, and he helped push the idea through. But other towns have also been receptive to the coalition’s vision.

“We’ve had really great conversations with a lot of different municipalities in Delaware County. So far, we’ve spoken and we’ve attended some meetings with Middletown Township. They were very welcoming to us,” said coalition board member Nick Ludwig.

According to Ludwig, Middletown is currently working on an open space plan, possibly for redeveloping the old Sleighton Farm school site. The skatepark coalition also has had conversations with officials from Nether Providence Township, Media Borough, and Springfield Township.

Though the coalition hasn’t had the opportunity to speak to Marple Township officials, it has set its eyes on the old Don Guanella property, which recently came into the possession of Delaware County via eminent domain.

Skateboarding for a lifetime

Though there was no neighborhood skatepark when he was growing up in Upper Darby, Ludwig found a way to get into the sport when he was just 8 years old by riding down streets and driveways. His family even owned an Upper Darby shop called Chaos Skateboards.

As the years passed, Ludwig’s love for skateboarding never waned. Now a family man living in Springfield, Ludwig joined the coalition because he, too, was unnerved by the lack of skateparks in Delaware County. He had heard about the coalition and tracked down Olkowski on Facebook early in the process.

People in Delco shouldn’t have to drive 45 minutes to find the closest skatepark, Ludwig said. He wants the coalition to do more than your average skateboarding nonprofit.

“One thing that piqued our interest was the idea of alternative wheels … having a park available that would be available to somebody who was possibly in a wheelchair,” Ludwig said.

On top of that, he said, skateparks can attract more than just wheels — they can also serve as a meeting place for local creatives.

“It opens the door to people for other mediums as well, like photography, videography, art in general. You’ll find a lot of people that frequent these parks are very talented artists, musicians, things like that. It really spans a lot of different personalities,” Ludwig said.