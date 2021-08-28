Mosquito populations across the Delaware Valley are testing positive for the West Nile virus, prompting some municipalities to strike preemptively against everyone’s not-so-favorite bloodthirsty insect.

State and local officials in the region are not sounding the alarm just yet — they say it has been an average year so far for West Nile virus cases in mosquitoes. But with the warm and unusually wet weather of late, mosquito season is hitting its peak, boosting the potential.

“This is prime time for getting bitten by mosquitoes. Just last week, we reported that there was the first case of human West Nile virus in Philly — it was in an older person. And that’s always a threat at this time of season, that there may be a human case,” said Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow.

With its Vector Control Services program, the city Health Department is working to shrink mosquito populations by targeting larvae in standing water, as well as closely monitoring mosquito populations to see if they are carrying the virus. The Vector Control staff is also available for on-site consultation to address properties with excessive mosquito issues. The number to call is 215-685-9000.

For the first time, the city also has a new Pennsylvania-funded program that allows for the nighttime spraying of a nontoxic larvicide.

“The treatment only really works on black flies and mosquitoes. So this isn’t something that harms pets or wildlife in the area. It’s safe if it lands on people’s porches and any toys that happen to be outside,” Garrow said. “We’ve been doing this every week throughout the summer and good results from it, we think that it’s having an impact in some of those areas that we’ve been able to treat.”