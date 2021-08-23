How to break into the FBI: 50 years later, Media burglars get local honors

FBI agents ‘behind every mailbox’

Medsger was still a fresh face at the Washington Post, having joined the staff there in 1970, when an unusual set of about 14 photocopied documents arrived.

“When I received the first set of FBI files, the first file was the one that became sort of emblematic of the burglar’s files — a document that advised agents and informers to make people paranoid — that was their word. It said, ‘Behave in such a way that people will think there’s an FBI agent behind every mailbox,’” Medsger said.

Maybe it was a hoax, she thought. But the names of people under surveillance in Philadelphia were familiar to her, like pastor and advocate Paul Washington of North Philadelphia.

Now that she could kind of authenticate them, she read further.

“There were files that revealed that the FBI had hired as informers people who were working on the Swarthmore College campus … security office people, low-level administrators on the campus, and that they were like switchboard operators and were listening in on the phone calls of professors and some students and reporting that content to the FBI. And I also learned that every Black student on the campus of Swarthmore College was under surveillance by the FBI,” Medsger said.

Though some things were stated pretty explicitly, others left Medsger puzzled.

“One of the other very important things that came out of the Media files was something that was pretty mysterious at the time. There was one file that had in big block letters in the upper right-hand corner a single word: COINTELPRO. And we didn’t know at the time what that stood for or what it was,” Medsger said.

She had no idea who had sent her the files, but after recognizing that they were authentic, she made the decision to protect the identity of her source and not hand over the documents to the authorities.

“The files that were stolen — that did happen three months before the Pentagon Papers were released to the New York Times first and then to the Washington Post. And so that meant that on that day that I received the files and was writing the story that Katherine Graham, the publisher of the paper, and as far as I’m concerned, the editor, never dealt with anything like this,” Medsger said.

She began writing her story.

The Nixon administration, via Attorney General John Mitchell, ordered Graham and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee not to publish, and to relinquish the documents to the FBI.

Medsger thought the decision should have been an easy call to make. But Graham had a huge problem in front of her.

“I learned later she did not want to publish. And the attorney for the paper also urged them not to publish. And again, thanks to Ben Bradlee, it would happen later with the Pentagon Papers, and then even a year later with the beginning of Watergate, he made the case very strongly that this was important public information,” Medsger said.

Though the revelations would be embarrassing to the FBI, Bradlee argued that national security would not be sacrificed if the story were to run — and, in fact, that the country needed to know the bureau established to protect it was also spying on it.

At the last minute possible to print, 10 p.m., Graham gave the call to publish.

Much of the public was in a state of shock. The newspaper received some letters to the editor chastising it for the decision to publish government secrets, but those paled in comparison to the shift in public opinion over the FBI and Hoover, Medsger said.

Even Congress and the news media, which had been complicit in placing Hoover on a pedestal, changed their tone, she said.

“Just about everything that was written about the FBI and Hoover up until this time was praise of Hoover, praise of the FBI, because people simply didn’t know what was happening,” Medsger said.

Previously silent members of Congress called for an investigation into Hoover. Editorials calling for the same thing popped up in papers across the country, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

But by the end of April 1971, it became clear that no such thing would happen.

“There were stories that continued to come from the stolen files right up through the middle of May, and then a one month later, the Pentagon Papers arrived. And that also was a very difficult decision for the publisher to make. But I like to think that because of the very difficult time that she had back in March, deciding on whether to run FBI secrets, that it was an easier thing for her to say yes,” Medsger said.

Years passed and with the FBI files, the Pentagon Papers, and Watergate now in the minds of the country, Medsger started to see some movement at the government level in response to the crimes committed by intelligence agencies and officials. She pointed to the amendment of the Freedom of Information Act in 1974 that gave those seeking information more leeway in crafting a “perfect” request and expanded the definition of a government “agency.”

The FBI came under investigation by both houses of Congress in 1975, during the Church Committee Hearings. Prior to the Media burglary, there was no official oversight of intelligence agencies.

Out of those hearings came a 1976 report disclosing the CIA’s attempts at mind control and its plot to assassinate foreign leaders, as well as an explanation of the FBI’s infamous COINTELPRO operation, details of which were finally starting to come out after a federal judge forced the government’s hand.

Essentially, the FBI had systematically spied on members of the feminist, civil rights, environmentalist, Puerto Rican independence, and communist movements in the country.

Muhammad Ali was under surveillance by the FBI through that program for his close ties to the antiwar movement and the Nation of Islam.

The program also sought to discredit and at certain points neutralize “subversive” leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, along with many others, often with tragic results. Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton was killed in his sleep by law enforcement officials directly because of the program.

Having seen the files herself, Medsger said that while there were political criteria to the surveillance, “just being Black was enough” to land on the FBI’s radar.

“Law enforcement, including the FBI, repeatedly came back to those old ways in time of emergency, in a very big way after 9/11, when the old rules came into play and Muslims suffered as Black people have suffered before,” Medsger said.

Many of the COINTELPRO documents have not seen the light of day. But there has been a renewed push to have them released to the public.

“Over the years, I watched all of that happening from a distance and had an awareness of the impact of the burglary. And I noticed, also, that they were never caught by the FBI,” Medsger said.

Not so secret

After that night on the farm, the Media burglars vowed to keep their distance from one another and to keep their secret.

Even as a couple hundred FBI agents descended on Philadelphia, the group slipped under the radar. Some jumped off the grid entirely, while others returned to business as usual.

In the immediate aftermath of the burglary, Forsyth “couch-surfed.” He believed the team had a couple of advantages.

“One was, for the most part, people really did stick to the dictum of not telling anybody and not even their close friends,” Forsyth said. “Also, there was just too many suspects in the Philadelphia area. I mean, Philadelphia had a very strong peace movement.”

An FBI drawing of the mysterious young woman posing as a college student who had cased the office was circulated, but it was generic. Forsyth said he remembered young people in the movement who looked like the drawing being hassled quite a bit by federal authorities.

After laying low for a few days, he returned to his normal activities in the movement by participating in the 1971 May Day protests in Washington, D.C. He was even arrested soon after by the FBI as part of the so-called Camden 28 for raiding a draft board there.

By 1980, Forsyth was exhausted. He decided to get married and thought it was fair that his wife knew about his role in the Media burglary.

“She was like, ‘OK, whatever,’ you know. We knew each other pretty well by that point,” Forsyth said, then chuckled.

As his kids grew older in the 1990s, he told them. One of his friends had already figured it out after seeing Forsyth practice picking the lock before the Ali-Frazier fight, then disappearing for days afterward.

“He put two and two together, but we just never talked about it,” Forsyth said.

A dinner party to remember

John and Bonnie Raines continued with life as normal, raising their kids. John continued in his job as a professor of religion at Temple University, while Bonnie worked to change social policy for children as the director for children and parent advocacy organizations.

The statute of limitations that applied to the burglary had run out in 1976, but it wasn’t until the late 1980s that the couple broke the news over dinner to Medsger — then the head of the San Francisco State University journalism department — that they were the ones who had sent her the stolen FBI files.

“We weren’t real close friends, but we were friends. And we liked each other a lot, and had kept in touch occasionally. And this was the first time that we were going to see each other for many years. And so we had a lot to catch up on, they invited me to their home for dinner,” Medsger said.

As the youngest of the couple’s four children left the room after briefly entering to answer a question, John Raines cleverly slipped in the fact that it was important for her to know Medsger because she had previously gotten important information from them that the public needed to know.

“I was astounded. I waited until [their daughter] left the room. And I said, ‘Are you telling me that you were burglars at the FBI office?’ And they said, ‘Yes.’ And it was just an amazing moment, as you can imagine,” Medsger said.

With lots of questions on her mind, she spent hours talking to John and Bonnie Raines, going on into the “wee hours” of the next morning about the burglary.

Of course, she wanted to know what they had done and why, but Medsger was also curious how they gathered the courage to do it. At the time of the burglary, the couple had three young children. Some of the other burglars also had kids.

Eventually, she convinced members of the group to allow her to tell their story in a book that was published in 2014. Medsger, a founding member of the nonprofit Investigative Reporters and Editors, used her skills to sift through more than 200,000 pages of FBI files about the case and track down the remaining burglars.

A commemoration

Fast forward to 2018, when Kevin Tustin was talking to a friend about getting a historical marker on behalf of the Media burglars. She gave him the rundown on the process. Meanwhile, he immersed himself in what had already been put out there about the heist, from Medsger’s book to the Netflix documentary “1971: The Year That Changed Everything.”

“I submitted my application, and in March 2019, the state approved. And then of course, 2020 happened,” Tustin said. “So cut to now, and we’re finally in the throes of getting the marker unveiled in Media and having some of the burglars get to come in attendance to see it. So even though I wanted it last year, it kind of seems very appropriate that the marker will be unveiled 50 years after the burglary happened, so it’s kind of a happy accident.”

This won’t be just any unveiling ceremony on Sept. 1. Starting at 4 p.m. outside the building at 1 Veterans Square, there will be speeches by officials, Medsger, Davidon’s daughter, and others. Once the marker is officially on view, the festivities will move inside to the second floor.

There, Medsger, Raines, and Forsyth will do a book signing. Then the celebration will move to the Media Theatre, where there will be a screening of the “1971” documentary followed by a live interview led by Marc Lamont Hill and featuring the burglars, Medsger, a former FBI agent, and civil rights attorney David Kairys.

Tickets for the book signing have sold out. Tickets for the screening and panel discussion can still be purchased here.

Tustin credited community member Stacy Olkowski, who contacted him out of the blue after the marker was approved, for bringing the commemoration events to life.

“She’s definitely someone I tipped my hat off to. She didn’t have to get involved. She didn’t have to do as much as she’s planning, but she’s taken the bull by the horn,” Tustin said.

It was Olkowski who suggested that Tustin bring Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication dean, David Boardman, into the fold. Boardman had also wanted to get a historic marker installed, but Tustin beat him to it.

Boardman described Medsger as a lifelong friend, and like her, he views the burglary as a monumental event in not only American history but journalism history. His involvement with the commemoration events did not require any arm-twisting.

“A lot of people here in Media and in Delaware County and in the Philadelphia region are not particularly aware of this. Maybe they’ve heard little snippets there, but they don’t really understand what a significant event in American history this was,” Boardman said.

To Medsger, having a marker dedicated to that day is a “beautiful thing.”

“I do think that it’s special and appropriate,” she said, “that there be a sign there that people honor, know how it came about, that one of the most important and powerful agencies of the federal government was forced to be accountable to the public, and to change as a result of this act of resistance by a group of local people who displayed a lot of courage.”