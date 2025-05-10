Second annual Delco Gives raises nearly $2M for local nonprofits

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Wet grass and muddy puddles weren’t enough to dampen the closing celebration of Delaware County’s largest marathon of charitable giving.

The second annual Delco Gives has already garnered $1.9 million in donations for the 306 participating nonprofits, eclipsing the inaugural benchmark.

The Foundation for Delaware County, host of Delco Gives, threw a party Friday at Rose Tree Park in Media to acknowledge the hard work of the community, as donations continued to pour in.

“Well over 10,000 donors stepped up and we’re just thrilled that we’ve been so successful with everything going on in our community right now,” said Frances Sheehan, president of the foundation. “I think folks really stepped up and recognized that we really need … a nonprofit community [as strong] as possible going into these uncertain times.”

Delco Gives festivities kicked off Wednesday at Dining Under the Stars in Media, with a string of dance and musical performances from local troupes. The online donation portal opened Thursday as volunteers organized community tailgates across the county to spread the message.

The closing celebration attendees cheered at the announcement of the donation tally.

“This is just the beginning,” Sheehan said. “We’re going to grow from here.”