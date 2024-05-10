Inaugural Delco Gives Day raises $1.6 million for Delaware County nonprofits

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The first-ever Delco Gives Day raked in $1.6 million for the 282 participating nonprofits that operate within the county.

The Foundation for Delaware County, host of the inaugural county-wide giving day, announced the figure at Thursday evening’s closing celebration at Rose Tree Park in Media.

“It’s such a sign that people are looking for opportunities to come together, increase the size of the charitable pie and invite more donors to the table,” said Frances Sheehan, president of the Foundation. “And really show them the amazing work that nonprofits in Delaware County are doing every single day.”

More than 9,000 donors took part in the charitable giving. Sheehan said the community smashed expectations.

A giving day is not a brand new creation. The doundation was inspired by similar efforts in Lancaster and York counties. Lancaster raised more than $8 million in 2023 from roughly 23,000 donors.

“We did a sector study last year and no surprise, what it did show us was that the nonprofits, they’re incredibly passionate,” said Monika Collins, vice president for advancement in philanthropic services at the Foundation. “They’re very good at their work, but they desperately need funding.”

Collins said the foundation saw this as a “community building initiative.”

The event kicked off on Wednesday with two celebrations: one at Veterans Square in Media and another at Chester City Hall in Chester. Both included an array of local performances from area high schools and activities. From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, community members had the opportunity to donate online.

Thursday’s festivities began with a breakfast tailgate at Lancaster Farmers Market in Wayne and ended with appearances from Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic at Rose Tree Park. Participating organizations such as Upper Darby-based social justice group UDTJ, set up tables as hundreds of spectators from the community descended into the park.