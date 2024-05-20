From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“I have notified all workers that they will be transitioning to full-time in-office work effective July 15, 2024.”

That’s the message Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered at a City Hall announcement Monday morning, effectively ordering an end to the city’s hybrid work program.

“Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interaction, it facilitates communication, it promotes social connections along with collaboration, innovation and inclusion,” she said.

Parker said the move would make city workers more accessible to city residents.

The return-to-office policy for all workers started back in March, when Parker ordered top city leaders back to the office full-time. Those top workers included people who report directly to the mayor, cabinet members, commissioners, directors and deputy directors.

At that time, local union leaders representing municipal workers told WHYY News partner 6abc that if they were called back to the office, they could seek remote work elsewhere.