Reuther said the county should not have been put in the position of correcting this course.

“There’s really nothing under the assessment law that allows us to go back — and our attempt is not to go back. Our intent is to follow the law and look at these things prospectively, and make sure that properties that should be subject to tax are paying their fair share, and that the school districts will get the benefit of it going forward,” she said.

Complaints from community members led to the initial challenges, and as a new member of the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority, Reuther said, she took it upon herself to let the county solicitor know about a questionable assessment of a portion of the authority’s Marple Transport Station being leased to a landscaper.

Solicitors for the county and the Solid Waste Authority had a phone conversation, prior to the October hearing, in which the authority agreed that the parcel of land was no longer exempt. Reuther hopes the process for other challenges can be as painless.

“Over the next two years, there’s going to be a review of all of the exempt properties in the county, and if they’re taxable, or partly taxable, we’ll put them back on the rolls,” Reuther said.

According to the Pennsylvania Constitution, tax exemptions for properties can be granted on such grounds as being a place of religious worship, among others. “Institutions of purely public charity” also fall under that umbrella, but only the portion of the physical property “which is actually and regularly used for the purposes of the institution.”

And for public properties, there is another limitation: only the portion of the property that is used continuously for public purposes. In lay terms, that means public properties used for for-profit interests are not exempt. A 2003 state Supreme Court ruling in SEPTA v. Board of Revision of Taxes affirmed the limitation.

Reuther argued that’s exactly what Springfield Township is doing with the Springfield Country Club. It’s not out of the ordinary for municipalities to operate tax exempt golf courses and country clubs, she said.

In fact, the Springfield Country Club has been making an annual payment in lieu of taxes approved by a previous iteration of the County Council. But, Reuther said, there are several for-profit businesses on the property, including a Marriott Courtyard hotel, a restaurant, and a spa that are ineligible for tax exemption. She said PILOTS aren’t intended for this use.

“The amounts that were provided for were nominal — and they purport to be for 50 years, which no public entity can enter into a 50-year agreement,” she said.

No publicly available meeting minutes mention those issues.

If the country club had paid the taxes due on those portions of the property, the county says, the Springfield School District would have gotten nearly $200,000 in additional funding for this academic year.