When Delaware County Council used eminent domain to acquire the Don Guanella School property in Marple Township in 2021, community members rejoiced.

“They were heroes,” said Ken Hemphill, co-founder of Save Marple Greenspace. “We sung their praises.”

The 213-acre stretch of mostly forested land, which was previously owned by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Maple Glen Development LLC, sat unused for years and faced the threat of development.

Hemphill has worked alongside neighbors to save the property since 2015. The group pleaded with the Republican-led iterations of county council to step in and save the property.

“Despite all the advocacy around it, the previous county councils refused,” Hemphill said. “And they even mocked us for it and published a white paper that was filled with lies about our motives and intentions.”

Then, an all-Democratic council took office in 2020. Residents applauded when county council finally took action. The council listened to residents.

The subsequent park planning process even allowed the public recommendations for the county’s newest park — Delco Woods. More than 3,000 people participated in a survey regarding Delco Woods. Hundreds of people attended public meetings about the site’s future.

Roughly 500 people submitted suggestions for names — which is how the county ended up with Delco Woods. But recently, the tenor has changed. People are crowding council meetings out of frustration.

“They’ve been betrayed,” Hemphill said. “And the furor keeps getting louder and louder.”

The county didn’t renege on its promises to leave the forested, 175-acre portion of the property. The sticking point isn’t even the entirety of the remaining 38 acres of land that have already been disturbed with buildings and other additions.

The point of contention is the county council’s plan to assess a building on the property as a long-term residence for people with mental health issues.

“We’re not usually in a situation like this where we have funding to support mental health services in the county,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delco Council. “The funding is specifically for this type of service, which we are required to provide, and we actually have the funding. We have a provider, which is always another hurdle — but we don’t have a location, and we’ve been trying to site it for two and a half years.”

The parcel encompasses approximately three acres of Delco Woods. Taylor said it’s the only viable building on the property. Opponents of the county’s plan believe their vision for a fully-realized county park is incompatible with operating a mental health facility in this location.