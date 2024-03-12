From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Haverford Township officials want to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on their roadways.

The township recently kicked off its “Safe Streets for All” study with a virtual introduction meeting and the release of an online survey.

“Haverford Township is an older, inner-ring suburban community,” Township Manager Dave Berman said. “We have a ton of old traffic patterns and old signage. It’s kind of the old way of thinking, and what we’d like to do is take a fresh look at it. So this gives us a great opportunity to do that.”

In November 2023, the Haverford Township Board of Commissioners awarded a contract to Philadelphia-based planning firm CHPlanning Ltd. to create a township-wide qualified safety action plan under the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Creating a plan is a prerequisite to take advantage of federal dollars via the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, where more than $5 billion has been set aside for projects across the U.S. The consultant conducted a smaller study on the Brynford neighborhood in 2022 as proof of concept.