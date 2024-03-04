A group of 20-somethings in Delco are sparking a ‘public defense renaissance’

Both of these programs run at the district court level and are designed for people charged with low-level offenses.

“All of those diversion programs, which help someone avoid a criminal conviction, all have conditions. They all have things that you have to do in order to achieve that goal at the end — whether it’s drug treatment, whether it’s mental health treatment, whether it’s community service,” Welsh said.

LETI, a creation of Gov. Josh Shapiro, requires people to maintain sobriety for at least 90 days while they receive either inpatient or outpatient treatment. DCMD mandates people complete community services and stay out of trouble.

“The reason I cite these two programs is because they’re the best outcomes I can ask for for a client — because they’re total withdrawals of the cases,” Dunn said.

Clients who cannot afford a lawyer can struggle completing the programs. Oftentimes, the same upstream drivers that make someone more likely to commit a crime, such as poverty, are the same hurdles making it less likely to successfully complete diversion programs.

Prior to PFJ’s arrival in Delaware County, Dunn said the success rate of the LETI program hovered below 35%. Since the advocates began working with clients, that number has increased to near 50%.

Similarly, he said DCMD has seen a “massive improvement.” Success rates have jumped from 50% to 80%.

“It is without a doubt the biggest impact that I’ve seen in my time in county government — where a dollar can be spent and it can have a direct impact on the people most at risk within Delaware County,” Dunn said.

The contract between Delco and PFJ expires this summer. The nonprofit was not intended to be a permanent fixture within a public defender’s office. However, it is meant to serve as proof of concept for municipalities to follow.

“The goal is to renew the contract for two more years,” Welsh said. “And in those two years get training from Partners For Justice in-house about how they do their recruiting and training so that we, at the end of the next two years, can start to do that.”

If Delaware County Council reaches a new contract with PFJ, the public defender’s office would get a new cohort of advocates.

How does PFJ work?

“So much of what we do is about instant rapport building,” said Nathan Orians, assistant public defender with the office. “We walk into a courtroom, this person doesn’t know us and we have to then represent them in something that is hugely important in their personal life.”

The process is quick. Orians said clients do not always trust him. He said the advocates have been “invaluable” to building relationships with clients. They can often talk on his behalf and explain how public defenders can work in their favor.

“As an office, we’re starting to see people from the community come in and trust us initially because in a large part due to the kind of relationship building we can do with these advocates,” Orians said.

The day in the life of a PFJ advocate in Delco can often mirror that of an attorney.

Their work begins when a public defender makes a referral for an advocate. Sometimes, advocates will attend court with their client and an attorney. Other times they will be in the office making calls to help clients obtain vital records such as birth certificates or their license.

Sophie Cloarec, 24, graduated from UC Berkeley in 2021 before returning home to Chester County with dreams of becoming a public defender. Cloarec is part of the PFJ cohort.

Throughout the week, she assists the office with probation hearings with another cohort member, ensuring people are fulfilling their conditions.

​​”We’ll call every single person on this list if we have their phone number, talk to them about what those conditions are, whether they have an understanding of what’s going on in their probation case and what the barriers are to keep them from completing those, so that we can figure out how to get them off of probation as soon as possible, since they’ve already done their initial sentence,” Cloarec said.

On Fridays, Cloarec says they go to the county courthouse in Media to meet with everyone face-to-face to understand what obstacles are holding them back.

“We try to provide that wrap-around service so that we can get people out of the system and get them moving on to do bigger and better things and not have to continue to report to probation and have that as something that’s holding them back,” Cloarec said.