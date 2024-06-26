From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Is love enough of a motivator to bring the city of Chester’s economy back from the dead?

First-term Chester Mayor Stefan Roots seems to think so.

Roots used the words 16 times Tuesday morning when relaying his vision for the city to regional business leaders.

“I love to see what Chester is becoming and today when I’m finished,” Roots said. “My objective is that you all love it, too.

With Chester trudging through bankruptcy proceedings, Roots took to Widener University’s campus to deliver his state of the city address to the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re looking to further develop ‘Main Street’ or what we call Avenue of the States and the waterfront district,” Roots said. “We’re attracting businesses and increasing workforce development and improving our housing stock and green spaces.”

Roots said Chester must leverage its positions as a college town, host city for the Philadelphia Union and hub for regional medicine at Crozer Health to attract visitors to its downtown businesses.

“They need to be able to stop downtown, get something to eat, let their hair down, relax and get to know the community,” Roots said.

Nearly 75% of Chester households are renters, according to Roots. He said building and renovating an attainable housing stock is key to fiscal recovery.

Roots pledged to clean up the city, address a longstanding illegal dumping problem, and grow out Chester’s street tree canopy. He said businesses should look to get in on the ground floor.

“Believe me. Trust me. Write this down,” Roots said. “Chester has brighter days ahead. But we need your partnership to make it happen.”