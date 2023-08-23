From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Michael Doweary, state-appointed receiver for the city of Chester, is in search of a magic number.

As Doweary navigates the city of Chester through bankruptcy, his office is developing the “baseline expenditure” amount necessary for the city to provide an adequate level of vital services to residents.

“There’s a structural deficit of $15 million a year — operating expenses exceeding operating revenues — just on baseline projections over the next five years,” Doweary said during Tuesday’s Municipal Financial Recovery Advisory Committee Meetings (MFRAC).

Doweary’s Chief of Staff Vijay Kapoor said arriving at a dollar figure requires a comprehensive analysis of several major expenditure areas including services that city employees provide, services that third parties provide to the city, and capital expenditures, such as road repairs.

If there aren’t any unanticipated delays, the receiver’s office intends to come up with the magic number by mid-fall of 2023.

Chapter 9 bankruptcies have three phases: eligibility determination, mediation, and the plan adjustment. Chester is currently in mediation, but some city officials are challenging the city’s bankruptcy eligibility.

While the receiver’s office wades through litigation stemming from the bankruptcy filing, Kapoor said Doweary is defining what success is for the city. The definition is actually linked to determining the cash flow needed to run the city in a sustainable way.

Kapoor said the office is “defining success as ensuring that Chester can financially and operationally provide an adequate level of vital and necessary services on an ongoing basis in a manner that is in the best interests of its residents.”