Chester County officials are inviting runners and walkers from all corners of the county to participate in the 7th annual Color 5K, a race to raise awareness and funds to combat the ongoing opioid and heroin crisis.

This year’s Color 5K will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Exton Park and the Chester Valley Trail. Pre-registration is already available online. On-site registration starts at 8 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m.

“Since we started this, we’ve raised over $200,000. It’s really terrific,” said Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline, who led the effort to establish the run in 2016.

The event’s presenting sponsor is the John R. Gailey and JoEllen Berger Charitable Trust.

“They’ve done this since 2019, and we’re really grateful for their support. They’re doing it in memory of a loved one, which is wonderful, and every year we’ve gotten thousands of participants,” Kichline said.