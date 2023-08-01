A 44-acre Chester County farm has been permanently preserved

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A pair of Chester County property owners with the help of Natural Lands have permanently preserved their 44-acre farm in East Nantmeal Township, ensuring the natural features and wildlife will remain untouched by development in perpetuity.

“My wife and I want our kids and grandkids to appreciate nature’s healing qualities,” landowner Martin Aguilar said in a statement. “We all need to do more to preserve land. Once it’s gone, it’s too late.”

The Aguilar farm sits along Beaver Run Creek and a smaller tributary. Water from the Beaver Run basin eventually makes its way to the Schuylkill River.

Jack Stefferud, the senior director of land protection for Natural Lands, told WHYY News that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has identified the stream as having exceptional value.

“It’s ranked at the very top of water quality. And so, protecting that watershed and keeping the water quality pristine, for not only East Nantmeal residents but everybody downstream that has access to the water and safe drinking water and places to go fishing, is important,” Stefferud said.