Coatesville could soon see its first rental housing development in more than a decade

Harrisburg-based developer Brandywine View Tri-Corner, LLC hopes to bring 266 market-rate apartments to the city of Coatesville. The development will be called the Brandywine View Apartments.

The Planning Commission of the City of Coatesville is expected to vote on the new project in June.

If the five-person commission greenlights the project, the Brandywine View Apartments will be the first rental development to break ground in Coatesville in more than a decade.