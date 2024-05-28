Coatesville could soon see its first rental housing development in more than a decade
If the five-person planning commission votes ‘yes,’ Brandywine View Apartments will break ground on 266 market-rate rental units.
Harrisburg-based developer Brandywine View Tri-Corner, LLC hopes to bring 266 market-rate apartments to the city of Coatesville. The development will be called the Brandywine View Apartments.
The Planning Commission of the City of Coatesville is expected to vote on the new project in June.
If the five-person commission greenlights the project, the Brandywine View Apartments will be the first rental development to break ground in Coatesville in more than a decade.
Officials have not released details about the project. The parcel number indicates the property will be situated in northern Coatesville near the north side of Coates Street and east of North First Avenue. The main address is listed as 320 Adams Drive.
Brandywine View Tri-Corner, which appears to operate under Statewide Partners, did not return multiple calls for comment. Jon Juffe, one of the three partners leading the real estate outfit, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
According to a preliminary plan submitted to the Chester County Planning Commission, the property will consist of four buildings with multi-family units. An older posting in the Construction Journal described it as “new construction” with approximately 312 parking spaces.
City manager Jonathan Logan and assistant city manager Roberta Consentino declined to comment on the project until after it receives a vote.
Coatesville is gearing up for a number of revitalization endeavors. IDG Development LLC is still building a multi-purpose sports and events complex called the National Sports and Events Center on roughly 26 acres of commercial property on West Lincoln Highway.
The $50 million project is seen by some as a symbol of much-desired economic progress and by others as a sign of gentrification.
If approved, construction on the Brandywine View Apartments would likely hit the ground this fall.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for June 12 at 6 p.m.
