Part 1 of push to save historic Crebilly Farm in Westtown is complete

Part one of the two-part plan to save the historic 312-acre Crebilly Farm in Chester County from development is complete.

Natural Lands, the Media-based land preservation non-profit, recently announced the finalization of four conservation easements on 102 acres of the property in Westtown Township.

The easements serve as indefinite and legal restrictions prohibiting any future development, meaning the subsequent owners of those four parcels of land must adhere to those rules.

“Those properties can continue to be farmed. They can continue to have horse farms and hay and that kind of thing on it. But they can’t be further subdivided and they are limited to one residential structure,” said Todd Sampsell, vice president of conservation at Natural Lands.

Natural Lands has been working alongside the township and the Robinson Family — the founders of ACME Markets and the owners of the property — to preserve the entirety of the farm.

“It’s one of the last and largest pieces of open ground left between West Chester and Wilmington,” said Jack Stefferud, senior director of land protection at Natural Lands.

Crebilly Farm was once the setting of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War. The iconic site has captured the attention of nearly everyone in Chester County who has driven past the expansive tract of open land.

The effort to save Crebilly Farm landed on the ballot in November, where Westtown citizens voted in favor of a slight tax increase to provide the township with the revenue to preserve open space.

“Every step in the process of preserving Crebilly Farm brings us closer to the time when everyone who lives in Chester County or visits Chester County can enjoy the beauty of this historic pastoral space. Every element of the plan to keep Crebilly as it should be, has been well thought-out, and we thank Natural Lands, Westtown Township, and the Robinson family for working together to make it happen,” Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline said in a joint statement.