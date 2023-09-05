From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Borough of Phoenixville aspires to be a town that is well connected.

Officials are aiming to complete two vital transportation projects that add sidewalks and improve traffic and safety.

“With the right amount of view towards connectivity, you can really establish a very viable, walkable community that understands its quality of life,” Borough Manager Jean Krack said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently awarded Phoenixville an $849,775 grant to revitalize Mowere Road. The street’s current conditions do not allow for pedestrian access.

“It’s an important segment of the borough because a lot of growth has occurred on the north side,” Krack said. “But this road goes way back in time. There’s no sidewalks, it transits over top of a watershed area. And then when [Hurricane] Ida came along a couple of years ago, it actually washed out part of the road. So we saw the opportunity to redesign this.”