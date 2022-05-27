Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

PXV Inside Out has arrived.

Phoenixville is closing a major roadway to vehicular traffic to create a safe area for pedestrians to explore the borough’s shops.

The open street initiative returns on May 27. Each week, Bridge Street will close every Friday afternoon through Monday morning until Oct. 3.

Phoenixville’s open street “experience” is actually a product of the pandemic in 2020. Jean Krack is the borough manager. He said that in the months following the first shutdowns, Phoenixville Borough Council initially wanted to find a way to reinvigorate local businesses.

“Closing the street is not necessarily something that is thought about. But in that case, back in June of 2020, we looked at it, realized that we could do it, and took very quick action with their support and did that,” Krack said.

The strategy returned in 2021 and while COVID-19 case counts have lowered from the heights of the pandemic, the interest in an open street hasn’t subsided.

Initially, the act of shutting down a major roadway did not have a name. Recent conversations have since changed that. Now, it is being marketed as a tool to attract people to the borough of more than 16,000 people in Chester County.

“We had the dialogue of whether we wanted to continue it, but not only continue it, but actually then market it as — here’s a downtown that’s doing something a little different. And so the Inside Out idea blossomed, and we were ready to start our summer 2022 with a welcome to the entire region to come to enjoy Phoenixville,” Krack said.