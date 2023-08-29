From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A budding mural arts pilot program is now underway in Upper Darby.

UDTJ, a local social justice group, is leading the initiative. The goal is to fill the township’s public spaces with vibrant murals by connecting local artists with interested property owners.

Kyle McIntyre, mural arts coordinator for UDTJ, said the program will be split into two timelines: fall 2023 and spring 2024. The former is already underway.

“We are starting small. This is the first time we’ve ever embarked on this project,” McIntyre said. “We wanted to give ourselves attainable goals but also do something that’s long lasting and so we are painting these utility boxes. We’re actually using vinyl wraps.”

The artworks will go to the township for initial review and then before the public. The hope is to have these art installations find a home on traffic signal boxes in Upper Darby by October. A soft deadline for these smaller murals has passed, but McIntyre said the organization is still in a “rolling application period.”

The Upper Darby Mural Arts Pilot Program would like to install three to four large wall murals as part two of the initiative. Prospective artists and interested property owners have until Nov. 1 to submit an online form to UDTJ.

McIntyre said all mural ideas must satisfy at least one requirement of creating excitement for the community, expressing a message of hope, equity, and love, honoring the history of Upper Darby, celebrating the diversity of the township, or inspiring residents through their cultural heritage.

“If you have a passion and you have a great idea, submit it because we can help make that the reality,” he said.

Planning for the large murals will begin in November and December. Artists will have all of January to design the installation. Selected muralists will get a chance to meet with the community and the township for feedback and review in February.

The hope is for the murals to be painted in May.