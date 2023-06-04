Donate

Delaware County holds its first-ever LGBTQ Pride parade

Community members from across Delco paraded through Media Borough to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month and the launch of the inaugural event.

Pride participants pass in front of the Delaware County Courthouse, holding Pride flags.

Delaware County Pride participants pass in front of the Delaware County Courthouse in Media. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Organizers estimate more than 1,000 people gathered on Saturday at Barrall Community Park in Media to make history at Delaware County’s first-ever LGBTQ Pride Parade.

Community members from Delco and beyond walked through the borough’s streets to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month and the inaugural event.

U.D.T.J., the local social justice group that organized the parade, also organized the Upper Darby Pride Festival for the past two years. This year, they wanted to bring the entire county into the celebration.

“I am floored. Absolutely ecstatic. We had so many people come out,” said Kyle McIntyre, co-founder of U.D.T.J. “Not only do we have so many people come out and join us in the parade itself, but just to watch, support, and attend…it was just heartwarming. And look, Pride is here to stay in Delaware County and it’s just getting started. So we’re so excited,” McIntyre said.

Kyle McIntyre speaks into a microphone.
Kyle McIntyre is a co-founder of U.D.T.J. and one of the organizers of the parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Participants walked from the park through downtown Media shortly before crossing in front of the county courthouse, holding rainbow flags and signs that said, “Delaware County Pride.”

The parade featured a color guard, cheer teams, drummers, and organizations from across Delaware County who were expressing their support for the LGBTQ community.


  • Main Line Independent members twirl flags in front of spectators
    Main Line Independent members twirl flags in front of spectators at Delaware County's first Pride parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)
  • Drummers walk together in the street during Delco's Pride Parade.
    Drummers cap off the end of Delaware County's first-ever Pride parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)
  • Pride parade participants walk down the street together, carrying Pride flags and other signs.
    Parade organizers say Delaware County's first-ever Pride parade brought in more than 1,000 attendees and spectators — well above expectations. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)
  • A person holds up a sign that reads Love + Hugs 4 U as they march with a group of people carrying Pride flags.
    Delaware County residents walk the streets of Media as they partake in Delaware County's Pride parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)
  • People participating in the Pride Parade walk down a street carrying Pride flags and signs.
    The front of the Pride parade passes by the front of the Delaware County Courthouse in Media. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

“When my wife told me that she would be participating in the inaugural parade, it really kind of took me back,” said Nick Leister of Haverford. He attended the parade with his daughter to watch.

“At times Delaware County — I don’t know if it is considered the most progressive place. And so I think that this is a great step in the right direction for the future. And I look forward to the second, third, and the 10th parade,” Leister said.

Nick Leister smiles as he sits next to his daughter who is seated in a stroller.
Nick Leister and his daughter, Eleanor, await for his wife to pass him in the parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Danielle Kulp, of Drexel Hill, said the parade is a big deal.

“My friend and I, we grew up going to local schools. I remember we were part of the Alliance for Acceptance in Upper Darby before we were allowed to say anything about it being the gay club. So it’s kind of a big deal to go from not not being allowed to say that we’re gay in school and being worried what would happen after we got out of our club, to our county is celebrating it. And I’m taking my son to see and celebrate this, so it’s really exciting,” Kulp said.

Danielle Kulp holds her son while posing for a photo.
Danielle Kulp says she was glad to have a more local option to experience Pride with her son instead of having to travel into Philadelphia. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY News)

Around the United States, Pride campaigns and events are facing growing threats of violence. Books with LGBTQ themes are being disproportionately targeted in ban-attempts, while numerous states are adopting legislation restricting gender-affirming care.

Tiffini Lanza and Autumn Dae Miller traveled from Montgomery County to participate in Delco’s Pride parade.

“It’s really important to recognize how unsafe it can be because of the times that we’re in. And yet people are still standing up. People are still resisting. People are still saying, ‘We are here, and we are not going anywhere.’ So people are really putting their lives at stake in a lot of places to be at a Pride this month. And this is just beautiful,” said Lanza, who is a therapist that provides gender-affirming care.

Tiffini Lanza and Autumn Dae Miller pose for a photo, smiling.
Tiffini Lanza and Autumn Dae Miller traveled from Montgomery County to attend Delaware County’s Pride parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Miller said these parades serve a great purpose.

“This is all about just advocacy efforts. The more you see, the more you ask questions. The more you ask questions, the more you educate yourself and others, and really change the game,” Miller said.

Advocacy organizations like PFLAG of Media, which Joan and Brian Bortnicker launched as a local chapter 12 years ago, were able to get a bigger platform to spread their message of acceptance and support to all attendees of the parade.

“This is an amazing event for Delaware County. In fact, it’s our first Pride event ever. It’s really important that we include people of the LGBTQ community and everybody in a very positive way,” Joan Bortnicker said.

People hold a sign that reads "PFLAG" while holding Pride flags.
Delaware County’s first Pride festival is a welcome sight for LGBTQ advocacy and support organizations like PFLAG of Media. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

It was also an important day for groups like Free Mom Hugs-Pennsylvania and its local branch Free Mom Hugs-Delaware County.

“I’ve been in Delaware County almost my whole life. And first, let me tell you that Free Mom Hugs’ mission is to empower the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, and conversation. And so that’s what we strive to do everywhere we are. And how that has played out in Delaware County has really been sped along because of the work that the organizers of the Pride Festival and now today’s Pride Parade have done,” said Bonnie Kaplan, who serves as a state leader for the organization alongside Laurie Dzurko and Laurie Sigel.

Laurie Dzurko and Bonnie Kaplan pose for a photo.
Laurie Dzurko and Bonnie Kaplan are two of the three state leaders for Free Mom Hugs – Pennsylvania. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Kaplan and Dzurko said that the organization is all-inclusive to anyone who wants to join. There is no requirement of being a mom, and you do not even have to be a “hugger.” Kaplan said Pennsylvania’s network is growing and now has the most Free Mom Hugs members out of any state in the country.

Following the parade, attendees were encouraged to stick around for Pride on State, in which businesses along State Street in Media hosted Pride-centric activities.

On June 10, the Delaware County Pride Festival will take place outside of the Upper Darby Township Municipal Building from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“This is going to hopefully inspire many other LGBTQ youth to be more involved, come out their shell, and find community,” said Elijah Neil, a co-founder of U.D.T.J.

Spectators wave Pride flags as the Pride parade walks by them.
Spectators line the streets of Media Borough to get a glimpse of Delaware County’s first Pride parade. (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

Festival coordinators said the event in Upper Darby will welcome people of all ages, and will include live music, poetry readings, face painting, vendors, and drag performances.

“Next week, we’re going to have up to 136 vendors, so we’re super excited. We have people coming in from out of state. We have a lot of our Philly LGBTQ [organizations] coming out — we have about 30 of them joining us actually. They have a lot of local businesses, whether they’re LGBTQ, BIPOC, newly-opened. We’re just literally getting supporters from all over that just want to participate,” said Dyamond Gibbs, a co-founder of U.D.T.J.

