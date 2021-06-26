Damien Warsavage, founder of Upper Darby Pride and local school board member, will also be speaking at the festival.

Warsavage initially had plans of his own to begin a Pride festival here several months ago, but the uncertainty of the pandemic dissuaded him. He thinks that UDTJ’s festival will be one for the ages.

“They’re just going to knock it out of the park,” he said.

Earlier Sunday morning, Warsavage and Upper Darby Pride will host an LGBTQ event at Collenbrook United Church.

“We will be having an outdoor church service for approximately, maybe 45 minutes to an hour. Nothing too heavy, very light, very fun, family-friendly. We’re also going to have an outdoor church band, as well as outdoor karaoke, some fun, and crafts for kids as well as adults,” Warsavage said.

At first, he said, there was some confusion about the two events and their possible connection. But concern about any potential drama between the groups can be put to rest, Warsavage said — he’s happy Pride Month will finally be properly celebrated in Upper Darby. No one owns Pride Month, he said, and “as many celebrations that need to take place as possible should happen.”

“I’m really super happy and super proud of these young folks who actually are pulling off a larger event than what I’m doing, and they’ve been getting a lot of good guidance and feedback, including from myself, and I cannot wait to see what they do,” Warsavage said.

Both Warsavage and McIntyre described how difficult and challenging it has been to live in Upper Darby as members of the LGBTQ community.

In a couple months, Warsavage will have lived in Upper Darby for 30 years, but at one point as a student, he was thrown out of the school system. He said it was because he was openly gay and experiencing homelessness.

Now, he said, circumstances in Upper Darby have finally changed for the better.

“This is like a dream come true,” Warsavage said. “I’m so glad to have lived long enough to see it. Knowing how many people we just recently lost as a nation as a whole, with all things considered. We’re just really blessed. I feel very blessed.”

McIntyre echoed Warsavage’s sentiment.

“I never really thought that I would see the day where we’d have a Pride festival — definitely not on this magnitude. And so it’s a very exciting time for a lot of us,” McIntyre said.

Though Upper Darby is the focus of these two events, the organizers are extending a hand to the entire Philadelphia region.

“Everyone is welcome, and everybody has a home here,” McIntyre said.